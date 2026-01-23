Liam Rosenior provides Cole Palmer injury update ahead of Crystal Palace game

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior has provided a positive injury update on the key quartet of Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernandez, Jamie Gittens and Estevao ahead of the Blues’ match against Crystal Palace this weekend.

Rosenior’s side travel to Selhurst Park looking to keep within touching distance of the top four, with the Blues potentially rising into the Champions League places with a win depending on results elsewhere.

Palmer missed the midweek win against Pafos due to tightness in his thigh, and while Fernandez, Gittens and Estevao all featured, they all struggled with illness during their various cameos on Wednesday.

However, Rosenior had positive team news ahead of Sunday’s game, confirming that each of Fernandez, Gittens and Estevao trained this week and will be fit to face the Eagles.

Palmer sat out the win over Pafos due to tightness in his thigh ( Getty Images )

“In terms of sickness, the players hit by that are gradually coming back to full health,” Rosenior explained during his pre-match press conference on Friday.

“We’ve had to be very careful with that because Estevao was very ill, Jamie Gittens was very ill, and it altered our plans over the week in terms of what we wanted to do. Thankfully the lads have come through that, and so has Enzo as well.

“Cole is in a good place. He joined in training today, which is really positive and we will assess his reaction to training after the session,” added the 41-year-old.

The update was not entirely positive – with Filip Jorgensen out until at least the midweek match against Napoli, while Dario Essugo picked up an injury in training – though Romeo Lavia is progressing in his return.

“Jorgensen has had his scan, and it was actually quite positive and not as bad as we first feared,” explained Rosenior.

“Dario has picked up a really unfortunate injury. He slipped in training and he’s going to be out for a while. We expect him to be out for over a month.

“Romeo is on the way back, which is great because he’s a very good, outstanding player at a very high level. I want him back as quickly as possible, of course, but I want him back with no more injuries,” added the Chelsea boss.

The Blues face Palace at Selhurst Park at 2pm GMT on Sunday, before they travel to Napoli looking to consolidate a place in the top eight of the Champions League league phase in the final round of matches on Wednesday.