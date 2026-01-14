Liam Rosenior feels ‘lucky’ to call on players such as Alejandro Garnacho

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liam Rosenior said he is “lucky” after substitute Alejandro Garnacho struck twice to keep Chelsea’s Carabao Cup hopes alive despite a 3-2 opening-leg semi-final defeat to Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea looked down and out in the tie when Ben White headed home a corner after just seven minutes before Viktor Gyokeres ended his 10-match drought from open play to double the visitors’ advantage shortly after the interval.

Garnacho was introduced by Rosenior on 53 minutes and halved Chelsea’s deficit just four minutes later. Martin Zubimendi extended Arsenal’s lead back to two when he struck on 71 minutes.

But Garnacho netted from a corner with seven minutes left to ensure Chelsea remain in the contest ahead of the return leg at the Emirates Stadium on February 3.

And Rosenior, in just his second match in charge and first at Stamford Bridge, said of his decision to introduce Garnacho: “I am lucky. A coach is only as good as his players.

“I am never happy to lose a game of football but I saw an energy, a determination and an intensity. I want us to be known as a team that will never give up, that will run, that will fight and that will press. And I saw that today.

“I am not asking for time because we are good enough to win now but I need to put my stamp on the team otherwise there is no point me being here. There is a fine balance, and hopefully the fans will see progression but we need to win at the same time, too.”

Rosenior said he expects Cole Palmer and Reece James, both absent on Wednesday, will be able to return from injury in Chelsea’s next match against Brentford on Saturday. He also revealed that Liam Delap and Jamie Gittens were forced to withdraw from the first leg with a virus.

Rosenior added: “Jamie Gittens was ill last night and Liam Delap was ill four hours before the game and could not play. We want to keep the ill players away from the group so it does not spread. Both of them had dangerously high temperatures. Hopefully they will be okay for Saturday.”

Prior to Garnacho’s second strike, Mikel Merino came close to netting Arsenal’s fourth only for Robert Sanchez, whose earlier mistake allowed Gyokeres to score from close range, deny the Spaniard with his right foot.

And Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said: “We had the feeling at the end, after the 1-3 and the very dominant period that we had in that time, that we had two massive chances to score the fourth one.

“The result would have been very different, but in that moment, they had an action, they created a corner, they scored a goal and it’s game on.

“It’s just half-time and we know the big fight that we’re going to have back at the Emirates because they are a top side.”

The winner of the semi-final between the two London sides is in line to meet Manchester City in the final after Pep Guardiola’s side saw off Newcastle 2-0 in their opening rubber at St James’ Park.