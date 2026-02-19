Liam Rosenior says there is no place in football for anyone found guilty of racism

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior said anyone in football who is found guilty of racism “should not be in the game.”

On Tuesday, Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior briefly refused to return to the field after alleging he was racially abused by Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni during a Champions League game in Lisbon.

The Portuguese side have since defended their player, claiming there is a “defamation campaign” against him, whilst manager Jose Mourinho accused Vinicius of provoking the incident with his celebration of a goal.

Prestianni, who has denied directing racial abuse at the Brazilian, could face a minimum 10-match ban from European competition if found guilty.

Rosenior though, whilst not commenting on the case directly, believes authorities must take firmer stance against racism.

“It’s upsetting,” he said. “There’s context that needs to be had in terms of this situation. What I will say, any form of racism in society is unacceptable. I cannot speak about an incident where an investigation is ongoing.

“What I would say it when you see a player upset how Vinicius Junior was upset, normally they’re upset for a reason. I’ve been racially abused myself.

“What people have to understand is when you are judged for something you should be proud of, it is the worst feeling you can ever possibly imagine. There are historical things to racism.

“I need to, as manager of this club, make my statement on it.

“If any coach, player or manager is ever found guilty of racism, they shouldn’t be in the game. It’s as simple as that for me.”