Lionel Messi casts doubt on whether he will play at 2026 World Cup
Lionel Messi has cast doubt on his participation at the 2026 World Cup.
Messi hit two in Argentina's 3-0 win over Venezuela in the penultimate round of the South American qualifiers, but despite his goals against La Vinotinto and Argentina's early qualification, the 38-year-old national captain was cautious about his potential participation next year.
This comes after being affected by injuries and missing several games at MLS side Inter Miami.
"In the past, I said it, logically, it was unlikely I'd play in a World Cup at 39. It's nine months away, which is close, but it's a long time as well," Messi after Thursday night’s game.
"I love this, I love playing and I never want it to end, but the moment is coming. I am aware, it will happen when it has to happen."
Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni decided that Messi should rest and not travel with the national team to the final qualifying match against Ecuador in Guayaquil on Tuesday.
"When I feel good, I enjoy myself. And if I'm not feeling well, I really struggle, I'd rather not be playing, so we'll see," Messi added, when asked about his fitness.
Reuters
