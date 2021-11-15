Lionel Messi will play for Argentina against Brazil on Tuesday, confirmed manager Lionel Scaloni.

The 34-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward was called up for national team duty despite missing the French side’s last two games through injury.

And despite being benched for the 1-0 win over Uruguay on Friday, Messi came on for Tottenham’s Giovani Lo Celso in the 76th minute.

Now in their final international of 2021 Argentina take on bitter rivals Brazil with six points separating them in South America’s World Cup qualification.

Brazil have dropped just two points in their 12 qualifiers so far, topping the table ahead of Scaloni’s Argentine side.

But the Copa America champions will have been boosted by Messi’s return and Leandro Paredes could also be available for the clash.

Scaloni said: “Leandro trained normally. We have to evaluate whether we will include him in the final call.

“He arrived after many days off, but the important thing is that he is coming along well.”

Messi has netted three times in eight games for PSG so far this season but has struggled with fitness issues since arriving in the French capital.

But for Argentina his record remains a sensational one - 80 goals in 157 appearances for his country.