Fans line streets to greet world champions Argentina - in pictures

World champions Argentina returned home to a rapturous reception following their victory over France in Qatar on Sunday.
Fans lined the streets during the middle of the night in Buenos Aires to catch a glimpse of Lionel Messi and Co with the World Cup trophy.
Here we take a look at the scenes which greeted them.
Huge crowds welcome Argentina team after World Cup victory
