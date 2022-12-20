Fans line streets to greet world champions Argentina - in pictures

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

World champions Argentina returned home to a rapturous reception following their victory over France in Qatar on Sunday.

Fans lined the streets during the middle of the night in Buenos Aires to catch a glimpse of Lionel Messi and Co with the World Cup trophy.

Here we take a look at the scenes which greeted them.