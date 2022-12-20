Jump to content

Fans line streets to greet world champions Argentina - in pictures

Argentina beat France in the World Cup final in Qatar

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 20 December 2022 11:15
Argentina team returns after World Cup victory

World champions Argentina returned home to a rapturous reception following their victory over France in Qatar on Sunday.

Fans lined the streets during the middle of the night in Buenos Aires to catch a glimpse of Lionel Messi and Co with the World Cup trophy.

Here we take a look at the scenes which greeted them.

Huge crowds welcome Argentina team after World Cup victory

