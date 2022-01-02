Lionel Messi and three other Paris Saint-Germain players have tested positive for Covid, it has been confirmed.

The Ligue 1 club confirmed that Messi, Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico, Nathan Bitumazala have all tested positive ahead of the French Cup trip to Vannes.

All four are currently in isolation and are subject to the appropriate health protocols.

Messi used France’s winter break to return to his native Argentina, where video had emerged online of him attending a concert with his wife.

Speaking in a press conference on Sunday, coach Mauricio Pochettino indicated Messi was still in his home country and would not travel until he had tested negative.

The news continues Messi’s difficult start to life in France following his move from Barcelona in the summer.

The Argentine has hit the ground running in Europe scoring five in five Champions League games, including the winner against Manchester City, but has managed only one league goal since arriving in the French capital.

The positive test will now mean he is set for a spell on the sidelines.

The club also confirmed that Messi’s fellow forward Neymar is still out but could return to training before the end of the month.

“Neymar JR will continue his care in Brazil until January 9 with members of the medical and performance staff of Paris Saint-Germain,” a statement read. “His return to training is still expected in about 3 weeks.”