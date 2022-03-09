Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo can no longer be considered the best players in the world, according to Gary Neville.

The former Manchester United and England defender says a decline in Messi and Ronaldo’s powers, combined with the level of rival forward players such as Kylian Mbappe, Mohamed Salah, Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland, means there isn’t an automatic answer for the question of who is the world’s best “for the first time in years”.

Messi and Ronaldo both joined new clubs this summer in an attempt to add one more Champions League title to their lengthy list of individual and team titles, but neither move has been a success so far.

Messi left Barcelona after 19 years at the club to join Paris Saint-Germain but has scored just twice in 17 Ligue 1 appearances, while Ronaldo returned to Manchester United 12 years after leaving the Premier League only to see the club struggle for form.

Both Messi and Ronaldo could yet inspired their sides to glory in the Champions League but Neville says their performances this season have illustrated a power shift at the top of the game.

“We may see cameos or little swansongs here and there, but there is no doubt that Ronaldo and Messi are coming to the end of their careers,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“That’s not to say they are coming to the end of their careers and will retire at the end of the season; Ronaldo and Messi could play three or four more years, knowing their fitness. Declining seems like the wrong word when talking about two great players, but there is no doubt they are declining forces.

“At this moment in time, for the first time in years, if you asked people which player in the world they would sign if I could only pick one, no one would say Messi or Ronaldo, they would likely say Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Robert Lewandowski.

“You would be naming players other than Ronaldo and Messi, and that is the clearest sign that, while these two are still operating at the highest level, they are fading from the levels they were at before. They are no longer the best players in the world.”

Kylian Mbappe has outperformed Lionel Messi at PSG this season (AP)

Neville added that the next generation will struggle to emulate Messi and Ronaldo’s record-breaking achievements and match the levels of sustained performance.

Mbappe, who has outshone Messi at PSG this season, has been tipped as the next best player in the world but Neville warned it will take a decade of success before the France international can be judged alongside Messi and Ronaldo.

“In terms of excitement, in terms of thrill, in terms of speed, Mbappe is absolutely sensational,” Neville said. “He reminds me of Thierry Henry, but he’s also got a bit of Cristiano Ronaldo in him - he is ruthless.

“He needs to win the Champions League with PSG this season, that would be the ultimate thing for him. The Champions League, and another World Cup, would be the crowning glory for Mbappe to succeed Ronaldo and Messi.

“What we mustn’t underestimate with Ronaldo and Messi is their resilience; their consistency; the standards season in, season out; the number of games they have played; their toughness, mentally and physically, to withstand all the kickings they will have taken and the criticism they will have had; the pressure and scrutiny that is on them.

“Mbappe has got 10 years before he can even think that he is Ronaldo or Messi. Even if Mbappe gets to their level for one season, he will never surpass Ronaldo or Messi for at least 12 years, because he’s got to do it over that length of time to be in the same conversation as them.”