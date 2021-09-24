Paris Saint-Germain fans will be delighted with the injury update on Lionel Messi as the star is ‘running again’ after sustaining a knee problem.

The injury ruled him out of the French giants’ match against Metz, which they went onto win 2-1. The progress the Argentinian has made could mean he is in contention to take part in PSG’s Champions League match against Manchester City on 28 September.

PSG wrote: “Leo Messi started running again today in line with his treatment protocol. An update check is scheduled for Sunday.”

The last match he played for Mauricio Pochettino’s side saw him brought off against Lyon and the manager was criticised for not letting him play the full 90.

The boss defended his decision, saying: “I took the decision to take Leo off to protect him for possible injuries. We have important games coming up and we want to protect him.

“These are decisions that we make for the good of the team. Sometimes the players agree and sometimes they don’t. Afterwards, Messi told me he was fine with the decision.”

The 34-year-old was seen clutching his knee during the Lyon game and the club released a statement afterwards on his injury.

He said: “Lionel Messi, following a knock received on his left knee, had an MRI this morning which confirms the signs a bone bruise. A new scan will be performed in 48 hours.”

PSG drew their opening Champions League match with Club Brugge and City were victorious in a 6-3 thriller against RB Leipzig.