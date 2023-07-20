Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Players and coaches held a press conference ahead of Lionel Messi’s expected Inter Miami debut, in an MLS Leagues Cup match against Cruz Azul.

Argentina’s World Cup-winning captain completed his move to the US on a deal running to 2025.

Messi, 36, revealed last month he had decided to join the Florida side as his contract with Paris St Germain came to an end.

With the deal now officially done, Messi is in line to make his debut for his new employers on Friday 21 July against Mexico’s Cruz Azul.

“I’m very excited to start this next step in my career with Inter Miami and in the United States,” the football legend said in a statement.

“This is a fantastic opportunity and together we will continue to build this beautiful project. The idea is to work together to achieve the objectives we set, and I’m very eager to start helping here in my new home.”