When does Lionel Messi play next? Inter Miami schedule and fixtures

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

As the 2023 season begins to wind down, Inter Miami and Lionel Messi still have important fixtures remaining in two competitions.

Having already won the Leagues Cup on penalties (10-9), Inter Miami and Messi could potentially win three trophies this season.

Messi made his debut for Inter Miami on the 21 July against Cruz Azul in their first game of the Leagues Cup group stage. He came on in the 54th minute and won the game for his new side with a goal from a free-kick in stoppage time.

They reached the semi-final of the U.S. Open Cup before Messi arrived. A 5-4 win on penalties against FC Cincinnati will see them face Houston Dynamo in the final.

In the MLS Cup, he made his debut on the 26 August against New York Red Bulls and was key in ending Miami’s 11-game winless run in the league. His goal in the 89th minute saw them record a well-needed 2-0 win after coming off of the bench in the 60th minute.

Messi missed the first game since he joined in July on 16 September when Inter Miami lost 2-5 to Atlanta United.

In the same competition, they currently sit 14th in the Eastern Conference, which is made up of 15 teams. In order to make it to the playoffs they’ll need to reach ninth place. They have currently played 27 games, won eight and lost 15.

So far, he has played 11 games, scored 11 goals, and had five assists.

Here are the upcoming games that he could feature in for Inter Miami:

U.S. Open Cup Final

27th September vs Houston Dynamo

MLS Cup

20th September vs Toronto FC (h)

24th September vs Orlando City (a)

30th September vs NYCFC (h)

4th October vs Chicago Fire (a)

7th October vs FC Cincinnati (h)

21st October vs Charlotte FC (a)