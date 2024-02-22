When does Lionel Messi play next? LA Galaxy v Inter Miami start time and how to watch

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lionel Messi is expected to feature in Inter Miami’s second match of the Major League Soccer season away at LA Galaxy.

In the opening game of the season, the Argentinian forward had a hand in both goals as Inter Miami recorded a 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake.

The 36-year-old also worked well alongside former Barcelona team-mate Luis Suarez, who registered an assist on his MLS debut.

Earlier this week Messi defended his decision to miss the pre-season friendly in Hong Kong in a video on the Chinese platform Weibo, and highlighted his “special” links with the country as the backlash against his absence during the game continues.

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham flew to Florida for the season opener against Real Salt Lake, with the two flagship signings on strong form.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming MLS match, and get the latest odds and tips here.

When is it?

LA Galaxy vs Inter Miami takes place on Monday 26 February at the Dignity Health Sports Park at 1.30am GMT. The game kicks off at 5.30pm local (PST) time on Sunday 25 February.

How can I watch it?

For viewers in the United Kingdom, the match will be broadcast live on Apple TV, while viewers in the United States can also watch the game via the MLS season pass.

Team news

Inter Miami look set to have both Messi and Suarez available after they came through their opening match on Wednesday evening, however they could be without both Benjamin Cremaschi and Facundo Farias.

LA Galaxy have made a host of new signings including Joseph Paintsil from Belgian side Genk, and Gabriel Pec, although the latter might have arrived too late to feature heavily.

Odds

LA Galaxy 7/4

Draw 3/1

Inter Miami 6/4

Prediction

It will be a close fought match, and LA Galaxy will want to avoid defeat in their opening game of the season. LA Galaxy 1-1 Inter Miami.