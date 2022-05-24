Luis Suarez talks up reunion with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Luis Suarez says there’s potential for him to have an on-pitch reunion with former Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.

Suarez is a free agent this summer after being released by Atletico Madrid and is yet to decide where he will play his football next season.

Messi, meanwhile, has a contract with Paris Saint-Germain until 2023 but there is an option to extend for another year.

“With Messi in Miami in a few years? Hopefully. On and off the pitch we’ve been good together,” Suarez told Cadena Ser’s ‘El Larguero’ show.

“There is nothing better than seeing two colleagues happy outside so that they perform inside.”

Suarez also spoke about the nature of his Atletico exit, saying he was only recently told he would not continue at the La Liga club despite wanting to stay.

“I would have liked [to stay for 2022-23], yes. Rafa Alique (Atletico’s director of communication) told me the day before my farewell, that they were going to give me a farewell,” he said.

“I did not know anything. I am 35 years old and I was also thinking about my future.

“We had a meeting with the club in December, we agreed to talk in February and Alique told me that they were going to give me a farewell and I said, ‘Well, at least someone from the club tells me something’. He too was supposedly surprised.”

He has been heavily lined to the US’ MLS but the star said while he will consider all offers, he is thinking about remaining in Europe.

“No, it’s not in my head yet. I have my head in Europe. Spain? Obviously one left a great legacy here, I’m very proud of the career I’ve had here,” Suarez added.

“I have received some proposals from here, but I am still analyzing them. I want to see the project of being able to compete at a high level.”