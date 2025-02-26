Lionel Messi fined after grabbing neck of opposition coach

Your support helps us to tell the story
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi has been fined an undisclosed amount for grabbing one of New York City FC's coaching staff on the neck after Saturday's MLS opener.
Video footage showed Messi approach the coach and grab the back of his neck, causing him to pull away from the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner after the 2-2 draw in Miami.
The fine was imposed by the MLS' Disciplinary Committee on Tuesday.
The top-flight North American league also fined Messi's teammate Luis Suarez on Tuesday for violating the same "face/head/neck of an opponent policy" during half time, when he pinched the back of Norwegian defender Birk Risa's neck.
Meanwhile, the Miami side have locked in a spot in the 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup second round after a 3-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City.
Messi opened the scoring with a goal in the 19th minute. Tadeo Allende and Suarez added goals before half-time, with MLS veteran Memo Rodriguez pulling one back for Sporting in the 63rd minute.
The win saw Inter Miami progress in the tournament on a 4-1 aggregate score.
Next up, Inter Miami will host 2024 CONCACAF Caribbean Cup champions Cavalier FC on 6 March at Chase Stadium before playing the second leg at the Stadium East Field in Kingston, Jamaica on 13 March.
Agencies
