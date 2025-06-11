The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Lionel Messi confronts James Rodriguez in tense exchange during Argentina vs Colombia
Messi and Rodriguez engaged in a war of words reportedly over recent comments on the 2024 Copa America final
Lionel Messi confronted James Rodriguez as tensions boiled over during Argentina’s feisty World Cup qualifier with Colombia.
The Inter Miami superstar was caught on camera engaging in a war of words with Rodriguez, with it reported that Messi was riled by the ex-Real Madrid midfielder’s recent comments about the 2024 Copa America final.
That game saw Argentina emerge 1-0 victors after extra time, with Lautaro Martinez’s 112th-minute winner sealing a third consecutive major tournament triumph for La Albiceleste.
In March, Rodriguez said: "We had an excellent Copa America. Obviously, we wanted the title, but we didn’t win the Copa America because of external things, I think. The referee favoured Argentina. He didn’t give us penalties. For me a clear one."
And according to TyC Sports, the Argentina captain decided to address those claims in the midst of his side’s world cup qualifier at the Estadio Mas Monumental.
Messi reportedly said: "You said they helped us in the final. You talk a lot." Rodriguez came back with the reply: "I didn't say anything."
The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner was later questioned om the exchange, but refused to go into the controversy.
"What stays on the field, stays on the field,” he said.
Argentina would rescue a draw on the night despite going a man down following Enzo Fernandez’s dismissal, with Thiago Almada producing a fine strike to level in the 81st minute.
Nevertheless, it was the stunning opener of Liverpool winger Luis Diaz that stole the show, dancing through the Argentina defence before finishing off an awe-inspiring individual effort to give Colombia the lead in the first half.
