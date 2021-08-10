Lionel Messi shirt number revealed by PSG

Lionel Messi’s shirt number at Paris Saint-Germain has been revealed by the club after the forward’s signing was confirmed on Tuesday evening.

Messi tearfully announced his departure from Barcelona last week after more than 20 years at the club.

PSG immediately emerged as favourites to sign the Argentina captain, and the French side began to post teasers of the forward’s arrival on their social media channels on Tuesday.

Those teasers gave way to an official announcement that Messi, 34, had signed for the Ligue 1 team on a two-year contract with the option of a third year.

Shortly before PSG’s reveal, images and footage of Messi holding a No30 shirt inside the club’s Parc des Princes stadium emerged online.

Official images released by PSG confirmed that Messi will in fact sport the No30 jersey at his new club.

Messi wore the number 30 on his shirt when he made his Barcelona debut more than two decades ago.

Messi, who went on to become Barca’s all-time top goalscorer, has sported the No10 shirt for club and country in recent years.

However, the No10 shirt at PSG belongs to Messi’s former Barcelona teammate Neymar.

Upon signing for PSG, Messi said: “I am excited to begin a new chapter of my career at Paris Saint-Germain.

“Everything about the club matches my football ambitions. I know how talented the squad and the coaching staff are here.

“I am determined to help build something special for the club and the fans, and I am looking forward to stepping out onto the pitch at the Parc des Princes.”