Lionel Messi makes stunning return to Inter Miami after long injury lay-off

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Lionel Messi made the perfect return to Inter Miami last night, scoring two goals in just four minutes as he helped his side to a 3-1 win over Philadelphia Union.

The 37-year-old was playing his first game for the MLS side since injuring his ankle in Argentina’s 1-0 win over Colombia in the Copa America final in July.

And he got off to a quick start on his return, with former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez feeding him the ball on the edge of the box, before he cut onto the outside of his marker and rifled a low shot into the bottom corner in the 26th minute.

Moments later, he arrived in the box to turn in a low cross from another former teammate, Jordi Alba, in the 30th minute, this time cutting across his body to send the ball into the opposite corner.

And Messi completed a perfect return with an assist for Luis Suarez in the 98th minute, laying off the ball to the Uruguayan on the edge of the box before he curled his own effort into the bottom corner.

Those efforts put Messi on 14 goals and 10 assists in just 13 appearances in the MLS this season. Despite missing 15 matches for the club this season, Messi sits eighth in the list of MLS top scorers this, season five goals behind Christian Benteke and three behind teammate Suarez.

Inter Miami sit top of the Eastern Conference on 62 points, 10 points clear of nearest challengers Cincinnati, despite being without Messi for the last nine games.

The Argentine was on international duty throughout June and July, before an ankle injury ruled him out of the last four Inter Miami matches.

The Fort Lauderdale-based club will begin the hut for their first ever MLS Cup in October, when the regular season ends and the play-offs begin, though it is not yet known who they will face in the first of the Eastern Conference play-offs.