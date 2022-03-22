Neymar tops highest-paid PSG players ahead of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe

Neymar is the highest-paid player in the Paris Saint-Germain squad, taking home more than Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, according to new figures published by French newspaper L’Equipe.

PSG shattered the world transfer record when they signed Neymar from Barcelona in 2017 but five years on the Ligue 1 club are still yet to achieve their ultimate aim of winning the Champions League.

A humiliating defeat to Real Madrid at the Bernabeu this season was the club’s latest collapse after an eye-raising summer of spending that saw Mauricio Pochettino's side sign Messi, Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Gini Wijnaldum.

But despite the best efforts of Mbappe, who has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid once he contract runs out this summer, PSG are limping towards the end of the season following their Champions League exit.

Neymar has scored just five goals in Ligue 1 and the Champions League this season and the Brazilian star was booed, along with Messi, as PSG returned to the Parc des Princes for a league match against Bordeaux last week.

Mbappe, who is the club’s leading scorer this season, and Hakimi were some of the few players to avoid whistles from the irate PSG fans and there are set to be further jeers after Pochettino’s side were thrashed by Monaco this past weekend.

Neymar has struggled with injury and fitness issues this season but despite the 30-year-old being well below his best he remains the club’s top-earner with a monthly salary of over €4million.

According to figures of the top 30 salaries in Ligue 1 published by L’Equipe, that is more than Messi and almost twice that of Mbappe - with PSG’s stars taking up 18 spots in the top 20 of L’Equipe’s list.

Mbappe will became a free agent at the end of the season and The Independent has been told PSG will offer the France international a contract offer that would make the 23-year-old the highest-paid player in the world.

PSG monthly salaries, as reported by L’Equipe

1) Neymar - €4.083m

2) Lionel Messi - €3.375m

3) Kylian Mbappe - €2.220m

4) Marquinhos - €1.2m

5) Marco Verratti - €1.2m

6) Achraf Hakimi - €1.083m

7) Keylor Navas - €1m

8) Angel Di Maria - €950,000

9) Georginio Wijnaldum - €916,000

10) Gianluigi Donnarumma - €916,000