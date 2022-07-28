Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Lionesses set to make millions from England’s run to Women’s Euro 2022 final

Sponsorship deals are likely to be lucrative after a successful campaign has drawn eyeballs to the women’s game

Sports Staff
Thursday 28 July 2022 10:17
Comments
<p>England beat Sweden to reach the Euro 2022 final (Danny Lawson/PA)</p>

England beat Sweden to reach the Euro 2022 final (Danny Lawson/PA)

(PA Wire)

England’s footballers could make millions of pounds in sponsorship on the back of their run to the Women’s Euro 2022 final.

Sarina Wiegman’s side have cruised through the competition to reach Wembley, where they will take on Germany on Sunday.

The players each receive £2,000 per match from the Football Association (one of the few financials which matches the men’s team), and should they win the tournament, each player will receive a £55,000 bonus, but that would pale in comparison to the potential money to be made from sponsorship deals.

With record numbers tuning in to watch – 11 million viewers saw England thrash Sweden in Tuesday’s semi-final – there has never been a better opportunity for commercial gain in women’s football.

While the best women’s players earn as much as £200,000 per year, that number is closer to a weekly wage at the top of the men’s game. But individual sponsorship deals can close that gap. Defender Lucy Bronze has endorsement deals with Pepsi and Visa, while captain Leah Williamson has recently agreed a deal with Gucci, the same fashion house which also signed Jack Grealish.

Recommended

“The Lionesses have provided the perfect shop window for brands looking for potential for sponsorship in their marketing campaigns,” Lisa Parfitt, co-founder of sports marketing agency The Space Between, told the BBC. “Women’s football has enormous reach, but women’s sport fans are far more likely to be an advocate for a brand’s sponsors, and far more likely to buy those brands’ products.”

After former Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg signed a £1m deal with Nike, the opportunities are clearer than ever for players to make money beyond their club salaries.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in