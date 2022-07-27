Lisandro Martinez: Manchester United complete £55m signing of Ajax defender
Martinez reunites with Erik ten Hag to become third signing of United’s new era
Manchester United have completed the £55.3m signing of Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez on a three-year contract with the option of an additional year.
United agreed an initial £46.8m deal for Martinez earlier this month - plus another £8.5m in add-ons - subject to the 24-year-old passing a medical and UK visa requirements.
Martinez attended the Carrington training ground on Tuesday for the first time and is now officially a United player, becoming the third signing of the Erik ten Hag era.
The Argentina international reunites with Ten Hag after playing under him at Ajax over the past three years and joins Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen as new arrivals at Old Trafford.
“It’s an honour to join this great football club,” Martinez said. “I’ve worked so hard to get to this moment and now that I’m here I’m going to push myself even further.
“I’ve been lucky enough to be part of successful teams in my career and that’s what I want to continue at Manchester United.
“There will be a lot of work to get to that moment, but I firmly believe that under this manager and coaches, and together with my new teammates, we can do it.”
John Murtough, United’s football director, added: “Lisandro is an outstanding player who will bring further quality and experience to Erik’s squad.
“We are delighted that he has chosen to join Manchester United, and we are looking forward to seeing him develop further and help the team achieve the success we are aiming for.”
Martinez provides a left-footed option in the centre of defence for Ten Hag, having made 37 appearances in all competitions under him for Ajax last season, but is also capable of filling in as a holding midfielder.
The 24-year-old was eager to move to the Premier League and also attracted interest from Arsenal but chose to join up with his former manager at Old Trafford.
United’s pursuit of their priority summer target Frenkie de Jong continues, despite having agreed a €75m fee with Barcelona plus a further €10m in add-ons.
