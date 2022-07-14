Manchester United are closing in on a deal for Lisandro Martinez after holding advanced talks with Ajax.

The 24-year-old defender is keen to reunite with Erik ten Hag and become his second signing of the summer.

United’s chief executive Richard Arnold and football director John Murtough travelled to Amsterdam this week to conduct and conclude negotiations.

Ajax were initially reluctant to lose their player of the year from last season's Eredivise-winning campaign but now expect Martinez to depart.

The Argentina international predominantly played as a centre-half under Ten Hag since joining Ajax three years ago, but is also capable of being deployed as a holding midfielder.

Martinez was keen to join a Premier League club this summer and also attracted interest from Arsenal but has chosen to work under Ten Hag once more.

The 24-year-old would become United's second summer signing following the arrival of Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord in a £13m deal last week.

Christian Eriksen is also set to sign a three-year contract at Old Trafford following the completion of a medical.

United’s pursuit of their priority summer target Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona remains ongoing, with the issue of £17m in deferred wages yet to be resolved.