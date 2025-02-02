Jean-Philippe Mateta double consigns Man Utd to another home league defeat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United endured another low in their rollercoaster season as Jean-Philippe Mateta’s brace secured Crystal Palace a fourth win in their last six trips to Old Trafford and Lisandro Martinez suffered a serious-looking injury.

Ruben Amorim had hoped to have turned a corner after racking up three straight wins in all competitions since a 3-1 loss to Brighton led him to suggest this might be the “worst team” in the club’s history.

But United’s first Premier League home game since then ended in another painful defeat, with Albion’s rivals Palace running out 2-0 victors thanks to Mateta’s second-half double.

Oliver Glasner’s Eagles moved above the Red Devils with their third straight win on the road, leaving Amorim’s men in 13th place after an afternoon that underlined the rebuild required.

United fans will be hoping for improvements before Monday’s transfer deadline – especially with Marcus Rashford heading on loan to Aston Villa – and how they could do with a striker like Mateta.

The Palace favourite was denied by a superb Andre Onana save in the first half, but after the break reacted to a Maxence Lacroix header coming off the crossbar to open the scoring before adding another late on.

If an 11th league defeat of the season was not enough, United saw centre-back Martinez carried off the pitch on a stretcher in tears after sustaining a knee injury.

Murmurs of frustration greeted the final whistle from those left inside Old Trafford, where the hosts had made a bright start after paying tribute to those lost in the Munich air disaster.

Kobbie Mainoo – surprisingly started up front – looked lively, with fine footwork followed by him cutting back for Alejandro Garnacho to get away a blocked shot.

United went closer still in the seventh minute as Mainoo collected a pass from Amad Diallo and saw a low shot taken on to the post by a Lacroix deflection.

Daniel Munoz headed narrowly off target when Palace launched their first meaningful attack, but Amorim’s men were pushing hardest.

Martinez saw a fizzing volley get blocked during a sustained period of pressure that ended with Mateta’s storming run from deep, which eventually led to Lacroix testing Onana.

Ismaila Sarr was just unable to guide a Tyrick Mitchell cross-shot home before play settled into an unremarkable, scrappy pattern.

Neither side really threatened until the 39th minute when Jefferson Lerma slipped Mateta behind to get away a clipped effort that bounced just past the far post.

A goal kick was awarded, but Onana in fact got a brilliant touch to turn the shot wide.

United academy graduate Dean Henderson proved his worth when play resumed for the second half.

First the Palace goalkeeper pushed behind a Bruno Fernandes snapshot, then soon after he denied Manuel Ugarte when a free-kick was nodded back to him.

Those saves gave Glasner’s men a platform to build on, with Eberechi Eze brought off the bench in the 61st minute. That change paid dividends three minutes later.

Eze’s free-kick was met by a Lacroix header that looped on to the crossbar, with Mateta reacting quickest to turn home from close range.

Claims for a foul in the build-up fell on deaf ears and Amorim turned to Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee as United hunted a leveller with 20 minutes remaining.

Another header from a free-kick caused problems as Lerma’s ball trickled threateningly across the face of goal, before a lengthy break in play due to a serious-looking injury to Martinez.

The Argentina international was battling Sarr down the right when his left knee appeared to buckle, leading him to immediately indicate that he needed to come off.

Martinez received lengthy treatment and looked devastated as he was carried off the pitch on a stretcher.

Palace fans spent that break goading United, including a chant of “Amorim’s right, your team is s****”. Another song suggested Rashford’s impending exit was due to that very reason.

United were caught by a second as they sought to level, with Munoz sent free behind by Sarr and unselfishly squaring for Mateta to beat Onana.

Limbs in the away end were matched by exits from the Old Trafford faithful, who saw Hojlund flick wide as nine minutes of stoppage time ended scoreless.