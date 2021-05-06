Liveupdated1620324848

Arsenal vs Villarreal LIVE: Europa League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Follow all the action live from the Emirates Stadium

Michael Jones
Thursday 06 May 2021 19:14
comments
(Getty Images)

Follow all the action as Arsenal host Villarreal in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final.

Mikel Arteta’s side trail 2-1 on aggregate after a dismal first-leg performance in Spain. Manu Trigueros gave Unai Emery’s side the lead inside five minutes as the Gunners’ reckless defending was punished before Raul Albiol doubled the Yellow Submarine’s advantage with a tap-in at the far post. However, Arsenal managed to salvage hope in the second half, despite going down to 10 men after Dani Ceballos picked up two yellow cards, with Nicolas Pepe scoring from the penalty spot.

Arsenal will be boosted by the return of their captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who started and scored in a 2-0 victory against Newcastle last weekend after recovering from malaria. With their ambitions in the league restricted to a miserable mid-table finish, Arteta knows victory in this competition remains his side’s only route into European football next season. If they are able to overturn the deficit tonight, they will almost certainly face Manchester United in the final, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side boasting a 6-2 aggregate lead against Roma in the other semi-final. Follow all the action live below:

Read more

1620324848

History on Arsenal’s side

The good news for the Gunners is that they’ve been here before. Arsenal have progressed from both of their last two European knockout ties where they lost the first leg; 0-1 v BATE Borisov in February 2019 in the Europa League and 1-3 v Rennes in March 2019 during the same competition.

But, for both those games Arsenal were managed by Unai Emery, who takes charge of Villarreal this evening.

Michael Jones6 May 2021 19:14
1620324637

Previous meetings

This will be the sixth time Arsenal and Villarreal have met in competitive football. Last week’s first leg was the first match that Villarreal have won against the Gunners with Arsenal claiming two wins over the Spanish side and the final two games ending in draws.

The first four times the sides met were over two legs in the Champions League with Arsenal making it through both times on aggregate;1-0 in 2006 and 4-1 in 2009.

Michael Jones6 May 2021 19:10
1620324237

Arteta understands importance of knife-edge clash

Arsenal’s second leg with Villarreal is knife-edge game for Mikel Arteta

Expectation and pressure to win despite trailing on aggregate make this the biggest match of the former Arsenal midfielder’s time as head coach

Michael Jones6 May 2021 19:03
1620323977

‘It’s a big moment’ says Arteta

Tonight’s game is probably the most important match in Mikel Arteta’s time in charge of Arsenal. After a poor season in the Premier League the Gunners need to win the Europa League in order to qualify for European competition next season and first they need to get to the final. Arteta knows the importance of the game saying:

It’s a big moment, not for me but for the club, for everything that has happened in the last two years, in the last months.

"I think it will be really important and our biggest step forward if we are able to be in that final and have the opportunity to win that trophy."

Michael Jones6 May 2021 18:59
1620323805

Team news - Changes

Mikel Arteta makes two changes to the Arsenal starting XI. Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returns to the side as does Hector Bellerin which means there’s no place for Calum Chambers in the back line. Dani Ceballos is also out after picking up a red card during the first leg.

There are two changes as well for Villarreal. Tottenham loanee Juan Foyth is out of the squad despite starting in the first leg and another former Tottenham player, Etienne Capoue, is also suspeneded after his red card a week ago.

Michael Jones6 May 2021 18:56
1620323402

In the interim

Villarreal followed up their 2-1 victory over Arsenal with a 1-0 win against Getafe in La Liga. They take their winning momentum into tonight’s fixture where a clean sheet will be enough for them to reach the Europa League final. Arsenal were also back to winning ways as they defeated Newcastle 2-0 in the Premier League. Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored on his return to the side and he’ll be hoping to add to his tally this evening.

Michael Jones6 May 2021 18:50
1620322961

Team news

Arsenal XI: Leno; Holding, Pablo Mari, Xhaka; Bellerin, Smith Rowe, Partey, Saka; Pepe, Aubameyang, Odegaard

Villarreal XI: Rulli; Mario Gaspar, Albiol, Pau Torres, Pedrazza; Parejo, Coquelin, Trigueros; Gerard Moreno, Alcacer, Chukwueze

Michael Jones6 May 2021 18:42
1620322614

The first leg

The first leg of this Europa League clash was certainly an entertaining affair. Three goals, two red cards and a penalty sees Arsenal trail 2-1 as they host the Spanish side in tonight’s make-or-break match. Here’s how everything went down in the first leg:

Nicolas Pepe hands Arsenal lifeline in first-leg defeat by Villarreal

Villarreal 2-1 Arsenal: The Gunners endured a disastrous start but recovered in a fiery semi-final that featured two sending offs

Michael Jones6 May 2021 18:36
1620313303

ARSENAL HOST VILLARREAL IN EUROPA LEAGUE SEMI-FINAL

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as Arsenal attempt to overturn a 2-1 deficit against Villarreal and reach the final of the Europa League.

Michael Jones6 May 2021 16:01

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments