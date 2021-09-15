Polish referee Szymon Marciniak will officiate Liverpool’s Champions League fixture against AC Milan tonight.

The 40-year-old is a regular official in the Ekstraklasa and took charge of RB Leipzig’s 2-1 Champions League win over Paris Saint Germain at the Red Bull Arena last season.

The fixture saw Marciniak in a lot of action as PSG went down to nine men, as Idrissa Gueye and Presnel Kimpembe were shown two yellow cards each. Kimpembe handled a cross to give Leipzig a penalty and Emil Forsberg slotted the winner in the 57th minute.

PSG’s then-manager Thomas Tuchel told RMC Sport of the decisions post-match: “We made a mistake for a penalty, and then it was a red card. It’s difficult at 10. It was too many situations against us. It’s a strong team.”

Marciniak has taken charge of two World Cup games previously, at the 2018 Russia tournament. He officiated Argentina’s 1-1 draw with Iceland and Germany’s 2-1 victory against Greece.

Milan will travel to Anfield for the first time ever but are without Zlatan Ibrahimovic due to injury. While Liverpool are likely to start captain Jordan Henderson after Harvey Elliott’s brutal ankle injury against Leeds United on Sunday.

The Reds defeated Leeds 4-1 in the Premier League and have 10 points from their opening four matches under manager Jurgen Klopp, while the Rossoneri have won three from three in Serie A this term.