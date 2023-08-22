Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liverpool receive Alexis Mac Allister boost as FA overturn red card suspension

The midfielder was sent-off on his Anfield debut against Bournemouth

Richard Jolly
Senior Football Correspondent
Tuesday 22 August 2023 18:06
Comments
(Getty Images)

Alexis Mac Allister has had his red card against Bournemouth overturned and will be available for Liverpool’s next three games after his suspension was quashed.

The Argentinian was sent off by referee Thomas Bramall for a high challenge on Bournemouth’s Ryan Christie, with VAR Paul Tierney choosing not to overrule him.

But Liverpool appealed against the dismissal and succeeded when an FA panel decided Bramall had made a mistake, meaning the World Cup winner will now be available for their Premier League games against Newcastle, Aston Villa and Wolves.

Mac Allister, a £35m summer signing from Brighton, was making his home debut on Saturday.

An FA statement read: "An independent Regulatory Commission has removed Alexis Mac Allister's three-match suspension following a claim of wrongful dismissal.

Recommended

The early weeks of the Premier League campaign have seen a spate of questionable decisions, the latest of which saw Takehiro Tomiyasu dismissed for two yellow cards in Arsenal’s win over Crystal Palace on Monday night.

Prior to that, referee Simon Hooper and the VAR officials from Manchester United’s win over Wolves were stood down for the second gameweek, after they opted against awarding a penalty for a clear infringement by goalkeeper Andre Onana in the final minutes.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in