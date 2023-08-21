Liverpool to appeal Alexis Mac Allister’s red card in win against Bournemouth

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liverpool will appeal against Alexis Mac Allister’s red card on Saturday as they attempt to ensure the midfielder is not banned for three games.

The Argentina international was sent off on his home debut by referee Thomas Bramall for a high challenge on Bournemouth’s Ryan Christie in Liverpool’s 3-1 win.

The World Cup winner is set to be suspended for the Premier League matches against Newcastle, Aston Villa and Wolves, unless an appeal succeeds, but Liverpool run the risk the ban could be extended if it is deemed frivolous.

Alexis Mac Allister was sent off on his home debut for Liverpool (Getty Images)

If Mac Allister, a £35 million summer signing from Brighton, is not allowed to play at St James’ Park, it increases the chance Wataru Endo will be given a first start.

Manager Jurgen Klopp said on Saturday he disagreed with the decision to dismiss Mac Allister, which was upheld by VAR Paul Tierney, though he had some sympathy for Bramall.

He explained: “I 100 percent understand how it looks for the ref in that moment but when you see it back, it’s the inside of the foot with no power in it.

"We’ve seen harsher challenges that weren’t red cards that should’ve been. I think we should talk about it. If he said it was a yellow, the VAR wouldn’t have upgraded to a red card.

"Everything is lacking for a red card, the intensity. Yes, there was contact but there must be a different intention when it’s a red card. We will talk to the people about it."