Liverpool handed Andy Robertson boost after suffering injury with Scotland

Liverpool have received an injury boost with Andy Robertson only expected to be sidelined for a few days with the ankle injury he sustained in Scotland’s defeat to Northern Ireland.

The left-back underwent scans after being forced to go off on Tuesday but they confirmed that he suffered no major damage and the defender, who was ruled out for three months earlier in the season with a shoulder problem he sustained on international duty, will be back soon.

Robertson is set to miss Sunday’s home match against Brighton but could return for Thursday’s meeting with Sheffield United and should to be fit for the trip to Manchester United on 7 April.

In the meantime, Kostas Tsimikas and Joe Gomez are the main options available at left-back to manager Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool’s other injury problems ought to ease this month with Curtis Jones, who has been out since February’s win at Brentford, expected to be back soon and Ibrahima Konate, who missed the 4-3 FA Cup defeat to Manchester United, having played for France on Tuesday.

Scotland captain Andy Robertson reacts after picking up an ankle injury (Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has been out since February with a knee problem, could be available by the middle of April while Klopp said goalkeeper Alisson, who has missed the last 10 games with a hamstring injury, might be back in three weeks.