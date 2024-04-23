Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Feyenoord’s Arne Slot is a leading candidate to take over at Liverpool as the Merseyside club look to appoint Jurgen Klopp’s successor.

Their search for their next manager has interest in the 45-year-old Dutchman, who won Feyenoord’s first Eredivisie title in six years last season and the KNVB Cup this week and who was a contender for the Tottenham job last summer before deciding to stay in the Netherlands.

Slot has emerged as a frontrunner after Liverpool missed on Xabi Alonso after their former midfielder opted to stay with Bayer Leverkusen, who have just won the German title, while they have also considered the merits of Ruben Amorim, the Sporting Lisbon manager who has held talks with West Ham.

Slot’s attacking style of play and track record of improving young players are thought to tally with Liverpool’s requirements while the Dutchman, who is under contract until 2026, is likely to leave his home country in his next move.

Liverpool’s attempts to find Klopp’s replacement are being spearheaded by Michael Edwards, who is returning to the club as Fenway Sports Group’s chief executive of football, and incoming director of football Richard Hughes.

It is understood that Wolves’ Gary O’Neil, a former Liverpool coach and a manager who worked with Hughes at Bournemouth, is not a candidate.