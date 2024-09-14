Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Arne Slot has said it is up to him and his Liverpool players to create as strong a relationship as they had with Jurgen Klopp.

The Dutchman admitted he does not have the same sort of bond with the squad that Klopp did but feels that is only natural after his predecessor spent the best part of nine seasons at Anfield.

So far, none of Klopp’s key players have looked to move on after his departure while Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are among those who have praised Slot for his style of play.

But Slot feels it is normal they are still closer to Klopp than him, explaining: “If you take over from a manager, normally you take over from someone who has worked there for two or three years.

“This was such a long time, so successful, you can’t expect that in four weeks you have the same relationship as Jurgen had in nine years.

“But then it is all up to [us to] work together, get to know each other and try to get performances in. If that happens, your relationship with every player will grow.

“I have no doubt their relationship with Jurgen is stronger because they had so long together. But it is up to us to create the same relationship, we started quite well but there is a lot to prove.”

Salah and Van Dijk are both in the last years of their contracts and have suggested they would like to stay at Anfield.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is keen to develop a relationship with his players like Jurgen Klopp ( PA Wire )

Slot added: “For me it is not that important what they say in the media about whether they like it or buy in or not, it is important how they play.

“Both of them have shown – Mo even longer as he had a full pre-season and Virgil from when he came back – some really strong performances.”