We need to react now – Wataru Endo seeking swift response to Liverpool setbacks

Wataru Endo says Liverpool need an immediate reaction to a pair of disappointing results that have damaged Jurgen Klopp’s hopes of making a triumphant farewell.

Last weekend’s 2-2 draw at rivals Manchester United dented the Reds’ Premier League title bid as an intense three-way tussle for the crown continues.

Worse was to follow on Thursday night as Liverpool collapsed 3-0 at home to Atalanta in a shock Europa League quarter-final first-leg defeat.

Klopp’s men face an almighty challenge to turn things around in Italy next week, but first comes Sunday’s Anfield encounter Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

“It’s tough,” midfielder Endo said after the shock Atalanta result. “I think they did very well offensively and defensively, they had good tactics and they played well so we need to work hard.

“But we have one more game before we play Atalanta next and we need to react now. It is always about how we react, it is about the results.

I am glad the game is coming this quickly because we have a chance to win again quickly so we just get ready and we want to win the game Wataru Endo

“Another game is coming so it is just about getting ready for that and we need to step it up to try and win.

“It is always a tough opponent but we play at Anfield again, so we have to start strongly and offensively we have to make it better. Better than the last few games, yes.

“I am glad the game is coming this quickly because we have a chance to win again quickly so we just get ready and we want to win the game.”

Endo says the Reds must move forward with positivity, which should be made easier by the fact key players are returning for the run-in.

Diogo Jota came on for his first appearance in two months on Thursday, when Trent Alexander-Arnold and Stefan Bajcetic were unused substitutes.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is also back in training and Endo said: “It is a positive that almost everyone is coming back to play.

“I think we are fine and we will stick together and try and win the next game.”