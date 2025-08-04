Is Liverpool vs Athletic Club on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch pre-season double-header
Everything you need to know about the back-to-back friendlies at Anfield
Liverpool conclude their pre-season campaign with two back-to-back friendlies at Anfield against Athletic Club, with Arne Slot likely to field an A and B team for a feast of football on Monday night.
The Reds have had a mixed pre-season tour, losing 4-2 to AC Milan and going a goal down to Yokohama before fighting back to win 3-1 as their new signings bed in.
£79m signing Hugo Ekitike made his Liverpool debut against Yokohama, while plenty of new faces shone as Florian Wirtz scored the equaliser and Jeremie Frimpong set up Trey Nyoni’s goal to put the Reds in front.
And in their final friendly fixture before the Community Shield against Crystal Palace kicks off their season proper, Arne Slot will be hoping his side can maintain their momentum - and avoid falling behind early again.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match:
When is Liverpool vs Athletic Club?
Liverpool vs Athletic Club takes place on Monday 4 August, with two games taking place back-to-back. Both games will take place at Anfield, with the first kicking off at 5pm BST and the second at 8pm BST.
How can I watch it?
The matches will be broadcast live on LFCTV, with coverage set to start at 4pm BST. Viewers can also stream the matches live on Liverpool’s website through an ‘All Red Video’ membership. The membership costs £4.99 a month but viewers can sign up for a one-month free trial to watch the game for free.
Team news
Summer signings Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz are likely to feature again as Slot builds his new-look first choice XI, while youngsters Trey Nyoni and Rio Ngumoha impressed against Yokohama. Alexis Mac Allister had an injury niggle earlier in the tour but made an appearance against Milan.
Joe Gomez remains out with an Achilles injury, while first-choice goalkeeper Alisson missed the Yokohama game due to a personal matter and is unlikely to feature on Monday.
For Athletic, Aitor Paredes and Unai Egiluz picked up injuries against Racing Santander in their previous friendly, leaving manager Ernesto Valverde with a defensive dilemma.
Liverpool’s preseason fixtures and results
13 July: Preston 1-3 Liverpool, Deepdale
20 July: Liverpool 5-0 Stoke City, AXA Training Centre
26 July: AC Milan 4-2 Liverpool - Kai Tak Sports Park, Hong Kong
30 July: Liverpool 3-1 Yokohama FM - Nissan Stadium, Yokohama
