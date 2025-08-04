Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool conclude their pre-season campaign with two back-to-back friendlies at Anfield against Athletic Club, with Arne Slot likely to field an A and B team for a feast of football on Monday night.

The Reds have had a mixed pre-season tour, losing 4-2 to AC Milan and going a goal down to Yokohama before fighting back to win 3-1 as their new signings bed in.

£79m signing Hugo Ekitike made his Liverpool debut against Yokohama, while plenty of new faces shone as Florian Wirtz scored the equaliser and Jeremie Frimpong set up Trey Nyoni’s goal to put the Reds in front.

And in their final friendly fixture before the Community Shield against Crystal Palace kicks off their season proper, Arne Slot will be hoping his side can maintain their momentum - and avoid falling behind early again.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is Liverpool vs Athletic Club?

Liverpool vs Athletic Club takes place on Monday 4 August, with two games taking place back-to-back. Both games will take place at Anfield, with the first kicking off at 5pm BST and the second at 8pm BST.

How can I watch it?

The matches will be broadcast live on LFCTV, with coverage set to start at 4pm BST. Viewers can also stream the matches live on Liverpool’s website through an ‘All Red Video’ membership. The membership costs £4.99 a month but viewers can sign up for a one-month free trial to watch the game for free.

Team news

Summer signings Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz are likely to feature again as Slot builds his new-look first choice XI, while youngsters Trey Nyoni and Rio Ngumoha impressed against Yokohama. Alexis Mac Allister had an injury niggle earlier in the tour but made an appearance against Milan.

Joe Gomez remains out with an Achilles injury, while first-choice goalkeeper Alisson missed the Yokohama game due to a personal matter and is unlikely to feature on Monday.

For Athletic, Aitor Paredes and Unai Egiluz picked up injuries against Racing Santander in their previous friendly, leaving manager Ernesto Valverde with a defensive dilemma.

Liverpool’s preseason fixtures and results

13 July: Preston 1-3 Liverpool, Deepdale

20 July: Liverpool 5-0 Stoke City, AXA Training Centre

26 July: AC Milan 4-2 Liverpool - Kai Tak Sports Park, Hong Kong

30 July: Liverpool 3-1 Yokohama FM - Nissan Stadium, Yokohama