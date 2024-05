Football rumours: Barcelona target Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

What the papers say

Barcelona have launched a surprise bid for Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez as they consider the 24-year-old a worthy replacement for Robert Lewandowski, according to The Sun. Nunez has scored 11 goals with eight assists for Liverpool in the Premier League this season.

Chelsea have increased their interest in £65million-rated Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Georgiy Sudakov, according to the Daily Mail. Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool are also keen on the 21-year-old Ukraine international.

Viktor Gyokeres, 25, has yet to confirm his future at Sporting Lisbon as Arsenal look to bring him to the club in the summer, the Standard reports.

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea are pursuing the Napoli striker but they will have to dig deep as the 25-year-old has a £100million release clause, Sky Italia says.

Ivan Toney: West Ham and Tottenham have emerged as the leaders in the race to sign the 28-year-old Brentford striker, Football Transfers reports. The clubs are believed to be ready to offer around £50million for his signature.