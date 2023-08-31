Liverpool agree £35million deal with Bayern Munich for Ryan Gravenberch

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liverpool have agreed a £35million deal for Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch as Jurgen Klopp’s midfield rebuild nears completion.

The PA news agency understands the 21-year-old is heading to Merseyside for a medical ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline, with the fee agreed inclusive of add-ons.

Gravenberch has been a target for some time but only in the last week has Bayern’s position changed on a player they bought from Ajax a year ago for around £16m.

The Netherlands international will be the fourth and almost certainly final acquisition before the deadline, joining fellow new additions Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo in Liverpool’s engine room.

Having sold Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, aged 33 and turning 30 in October respectively, and allowed James Milner (37), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (30) and the injury-plagued Naby Keita (28) to leave in the summer, the midfield was in need of a major refresh.

Gravenberch’s arrival will bring the average age down even further after the signings of Mac Allister (24) and Szoboszlai (22) began the process.