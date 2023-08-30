Liverpool hold talks with Bayern Munich over deal for Ryan Gravenberch

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liverpool are in talks with Bayern Munich about Ryan Gravenberch as they try to sign a fourth midfielder this summer.

No deal has been agreed between the clubs yet but the Netherlands international is thought to be willing to move to Anfield as he looks for first-team football.

Gravenberch joined Bayern from Ajax last summer but the 21-year-old has only started three matches in the Bundesliga since then.

Jurgen Klopp has already bought three midfielders, in Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo, in this transfer window.

However, Liverpool have lost six other midfielders since the end of last season, in James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arthur Melo, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

After submitting a British record £111m bid for Moises Caicedo, who instead chose to go to Chelsea, Klopp still has funds left in his budget.