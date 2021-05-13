Liverpool coach blocked by protestors ahead of Manchester United match

A Liverpool team bus was blocked from reaching Old Trafford and reportedly had its tyres let down as Manchester United fans continued to protest against the Glazer ownership.

The meeting between the two sides was originally scheduled for 3 May but was called off after protestors stormed the pitch at Old Trafford in the wake of the Super League scandal and authorities have gone to huge lengths to prevent a repeat incident.

Those measures are even said to include the use of a decoy bus, with another positioned outside the Hyatt Hotel where the Liverpool squad were staying. It remains unclear if any players were on the blocked bus.

Police eventually managed to disperse the protestors involved and the bus has now continued to make its way to the stadium.

However, the number of protestors standing outside Old Trafford is continuing to increase in the lead-up to the 8.15pm kick-off.

Manchester United’s players arrived at Old Trafford six hours ahead of kick-off to ensure they did not encounter any problems en route.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had urged supporters to stay at home and not attempt to disrupt the match. “Security measures are being looked at, of course, and I hope that we can keep the protests - if there are protests - down to loud voices, nothing violent,” Solskjaer said. “We want to listen. The players want to play the game.

“We play Liverpool. Of course we want to beat Liverpool... So, we’re going to do everything we can for our fans to celebrate what we’re doing on the pitch.”