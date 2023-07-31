Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Virgil van Dijk has been appointed Liverpool’s club captain, with Trent Alexander-Arnold named the new vice-captain.

Jurgen Klopp opted for the Netherlands skipper after the departures of first vice-captain James Milner and then captain Jordan Henderson.

Van Dijk, who had led the team in games when neither Henderson nor Milner started in recent seasons, becomes just Liverpool’s third club captain in 20 years, after Steven Gerrard spent 12 years with the armband and then Henderson eight.

But the choice of Alexander-Arnold, who at 24 is eight years Van Dijk’s junior, puts the Merseysider in line to be his long-term successor.

Van Dijk said he was delighted, explaining: “[It’s] a really proud day for me, for my wife, for my kids, my family. It’s been a special feeling and I can’t really describe it at this point. But it’s something that I’m really, really proud of.

“Obviously I’m captain of Holland, that was already such a huge honour, a proud moment as well. But also to be the captain of Liverpool Football Club is something that I can’t describe at this point.

“It’s just something that makes me very proud, and I will do everything in my power and what I can do to make everyone proud and happy with me and the football club.”

Van Dijk believes Alexander-Arnold, who Klopp picked ahead of Andy Robertson, Alisson Becker and Mohamed Salah, has a major role as a leader in Liverpool’s future.

He added: “I think he’s in a phase now where he has to make that transition of becoming a big leader for the football club. I think he will make those steps. And with the help obviously of myself and the others – Robbo, Ali, Mo, obviously the manager – he can make the next step.

“I think to give that responsibility to him could definitely even more benefit him as well. So, it’s a very good choice.”