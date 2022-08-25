Jump to content
Liverpool’s Champions League draw: Reds to face Rangers, Ajax and Napoli in group stage

Jurgen Klopp’s side will look to go one better this season after losing to Real Madrid in last season’s final

Sports Staff
Thursday 25 August 2022 18:14
Comments
Klopp unconcerned by Liverpool's 'attitude'

Liverpool have drawn Rangers, Ajax and Napoli in the Champions League group stages.

Jurgen Klopp’s side reached the final last season but were defeated by Real Madrid in Paris after also missing out on the Premier League title.

The Reds are playing in the Champions League for the sixth season in a row under Klopp. Last campaign, Liverpool won all six group stage matches for the first time.

Liverpool were drawn in Group A on Thursday, alongside Scottish side Rangers, Dutch champions Ajax, and Italian outfit Napoli.

Rangers were runners-up in the Europa League last season, losing to Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties. Meanwhile, Ajax were eliminated from the Champions League by Benfica in the last 16, and Napoli exited the Europa League in the round of 32 with a defeat by Barcelona.

The first round of Champions League fixtures will take place across 6 and 7 September, with round two the following week. The Champions League group stages will conclude in the first week of November this season to make way for the Qatar World Cup.

