Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Liverpool have drawn Rangers, Ajax and Napoli in the Champions League group stages.

Jurgen Klopp’s side reached the final last season but were defeated by Real Madrid in Paris after also missing out on the Premier League title.

The Reds are playing in the Champions League for the sixth season in a row under Klopp. Last campaign, Liverpool won all six group stage matches for the first time.

Liverpool were drawn in Group A on Thursday, alongside Scottish side Rangers, Dutch champions Ajax, and Italian outfit Napoli.

Rangers were runners-up in the Europa League last season, losing to Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties. Meanwhile, Ajax were eliminated from the Champions League by Benfica in the last 16, and Napoli exited the Europa League in the round of 32 with a defeat by Barcelona.

The first round of Champions League fixtures will take place across 6 and 7 September, with round two the following week. The Champions League group stages will conclude in the first week of November this season to make way for the Qatar World Cup.