Liverpool’s Champions League draw: Reds to face Rangers, Ajax and Napoli in group stage
Jurgen Klopp’s side will look to go one better this season after losing to Real Madrid in last season’s final
Liverpool have drawn Rangers, Ajax and Napoli in the Champions League group stages.
Jurgen Klopp’s side reached the final last season but were defeated by Real Madrid in Paris after also missing out on the Premier League title.
The Reds are playing in the Champions League for the sixth season in a row under Klopp. Last campaign, Liverpool won all six group stage matches for the first time.
Liverpool were drawn in Group A on Thursday, alongside Scottish side Rangers, Dutch champions Ajax, and Italian outfit Napoli.
Rangers were runners-up in the Europa League last season, losing to Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties. Meanwhile, Ajax were eliminated from the Champions League by Benfica in the last 16, and Napoli exited the Europa League in the round of 32 with a defeat by Barcelona.
The first round of Champions League fixtures will take place across 6 and 7 September, with round two the following week. The Champions League group stages will conclude in the first week of November this season to make way for the Qatar World Cup.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies