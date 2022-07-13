Liverpool FC fans have been exonerated for the chaos at the 2022 Champions League final by a French senate report, which stated supporters were "unfairly blamed" by the Minister of the Interior in order to "divert attention from the inability of the state" to safely stage the event.

A provisional reporting of the findings from the event, which started over half an hour late, instead put the responsibility on "major shortcomings" in: "intelligence" as regards "several hundred violent and co-ordinated offenders"; transport routes for supporters; insufficient communication; and issues going further back in terms of basic planning.

Laurent Lefon, co-chair of the enquiry, blamed a "string of dysfunctions" at "every level" in a press conference afterwards. The location of ticket validity checks, which Liverpool supporters had criticised for creating the initial bottleneck that led to the trouble, was similarly criticised.

The senate had heard from supporters who attended the final, French police, government officials and Uefa's events director, Martin Kallen. France's interior minister, Gerald Darmanin, had initially blamed the delays and trouble on ticketless Liverpool supporters, amid claims that there were up to 40,000 fake tickets.

The situation saw police use tear gas and pepper spray on fans, with even children and elderly supporters affected, amid a series of disturbing images and accounts.

Many Liverpool fans were wrongly accused of having arrived with fake tickets (AP)

This defence has now been demolished by the French senate. A provisional report published on Wednesday said: “It is unfair to have wanted to make supporters of the Liverpool team bear the responsibility for the disturbances that occurred, as the Minister of the Interior did to divert attention from the inability of the state to adequately manage the crowds present and to curb the action of several hundred violent and co-ordinated offenders.”

It went on: “The systems put in place had major shortcomings with regard to the intelligence (absence of hooligans but presence of delinquents in large numbers), the transport routes for supporters (removal of a drop-off route at the surroundings of the stadium) and insufficient communication.

“It is not only in the execution that problems arose. Upstream, the crisis scenarios were insufficiently worked on and did not demonstrate the necessary flexibility in the face of so many unanticipated events.”

Uefa's management of the ticketing system was also described as "unsuitable", with a lack of training for stewards ultimately seeing them overwhelmed.

Minister for the Interior Gerald Darmanin ‘unfairly blamed’ Liverpool fans for the chaos (PA Wire)

The report said the French football federation (FFF) had identified 2,471 counterfeit tickets, 1,644 of them in the southern end reserved for Liverpool supporters - quite a difference from the initial claims.

Uefa were criticised for failing to put in place a system to detect forgeries, and the Senate recommended the introduction of tamper-proof ticketing for such events, as well as improved co-ordination between stewards and police.

The Senate said the French authorities must learn from the “serious collective failure” ahead of next year’s Rugby World Cup and the 2024 Olympic Games.

Additional reporting by PA