Conor Bradley pens new long-term Liverpool contract before bid to succeed Trent Alexander-Arnold
The Reds could hand Bradley the first chance at replacing Alexander-Arnold, who is expected to join Real Madrid on a free transfer after confirming he will run down his contract when it expires this summer
Conor Bradley has signed a new four-year contract at Liverpool as they have tied down the player hoping to succeed Trent Alexander-Arnold as their regular right-back.
Bradley has been given a pay rise compared to his previous deal, which was signed in December 2023, to reflect his progress.
The Northern Ireland international has become a fan favourite at Anfield and has been given the chance to prove himself as Alexander-Arnold’s replacement, starting Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal.
However, Liverpool are also interested in Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong and are considering whether to activate his €35m release clause.
But Bradley is seen as part of the future at Anfield with Arne Slot saying on Friday: “We have confidence that Conor is a very good full back for Liverpool.”
Bradley, who excelled on loan at Bolton in the 2022-23 season, impressed when Alexander-Arnold was injured last season, playing in Liverpool’s Carabao Cup final win over Chelsea.
And he made a further fine impression in the Champions League victory over Real Madrid in the current campaign.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments