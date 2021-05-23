✕ Close Klopp post Burnley win as Liverpool go fourth

Liverpool meet Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Against the odds, Jurgen Klopp’s side have battled back into the mix for Champions League qualification and they now know one more win will secure a place in the top four. They face Crystal Palace on the final day of the 2020/21 season at Anfield hoping to get it. They are currently fourth with a superior goal difference to Leicester and only have to match the Foxes’ result against Tottenham to qualify.

“Was it the most difficult? Yes. It was the most difficult year of my life because I never thought I’d have to deal with a pandemic,” boss Jurgen Klopp said ahead of the game. “I found that fight really difficult to deal with to be honest. What did I learn? That sleep is over-estimated!

“A better manager I am not sure but more experienced. We made so many experiences we could not have done in any other years. There will be a time when I appreciate that but it will be in the future, not in the moment.”

Former Reds manager Roy Hodgson won’t roll over though with this game the last in his four years in charge of the Eagles. He will be desperate to go out with a bang and ding his former club’s European ambitions in the process.

Follow all the latest updates and analysis from Anfield.