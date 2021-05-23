Liverpool vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups ahead of fixture today
Follow live coverage from Anfield where the Reds are hoping to secure Champions League qualification
Liverpool meet Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.
Against the odds, Jurgen Klopp’s side have battled back into the mix for Champions League qualification and they now know one more win will secure a place in the top four. They face Crystal Palace on the final day of the 2020/21 season at Anfield hoping to get it. They are currently fourth with a superior goal difference to Leicester and only have to match the Foxes’ result against Tottenham to qualify.
“Was it the most difficult? Yes. It was the most difficult year of my life because I never thought I’d have to deal with a pandemic,” boss Jurgen Klopp said ahead of the game. “I found that fight really difficult to deal with to be honest. What did I learn? That sleep is over-estimated!
“A better manager I am not sure but more experienced. We made so many experiences we could not have done in any other years. There will be a time when I appreciate that but it will be in the future, not in the moment.”
Former Reds manager Roy Hodgson won’t roll over though with this game the last in his four years in charge of the Eagles. He will be desperate to go out with a bang and ding his former club’s European ambitions in the process.
Follow all the latest updates and analysis from Anfield.
All the fixtures
Here are today’s games:
Leicester vs Tottenham
Man City vs Everton
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
Aston Villa vs Chelsea
Wolves vs Man United
West Ham vs Southampton
Leeds vs West Brom
Fulham vs Newcastle
Arsenal vs Brighton
Sheffield United vs Burnley
When will line-ups arrive?
With every Premier League game kicking off at 4pm BST today, starting XIs will drop at 3pm.
Premier League
The 2020/21 Premier League season is set to come to a conclusion on Sunday with plenty still to decide.
The race for the top four and those all-important Champions League qualification places is still up in the air with three teams battling it out on the final day.
The equation for Chelsea is simple - win at Aston Villa and they will return to the competition they are in the final of next weekend.
Liverpool’s route in is the same with three points against Crystal Palace, helmed by Roy Hodgson in his last game in charge, enough for them to qualify too.
FA Cup winners Leicester City, who face Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon, must win themselves and hope one of their two rivals slip up.
West Ham need a point to guarantee European football of their own with Spurs hoping to be able to capitalise if they don’t.
The Premier League trophy will be lifted at the Etihad following Manchester City vs Everton where Sergio Aguero will also bid the home crowd farewell as he brings his glittering City career to a close.
Boss Nuno Espirito Santo will be waving goodbye too with his four-year spell in charge of Wolves coming to an end after the game with Manchester United with others across the league battling for crucial points and final finishing positions.
We will be across all of it for you throughout the afternoon so stay right here.
