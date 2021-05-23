Liverpool can finish in the Premier League’s top four and qualify for the Champions League if they beat Crystal Palace at Anfield today on the final day of the campaign.

The Reds are level on points with Leicester but hold a four-goal advantage over Brendan Rodgers’ side following their 3-0 win at Burnley on Wednesday. It means Jurgen Klopp’s side will be guaranteed a top-four spot if they better Leicester’s result against Tottenham.

Liverpool have won their last four matches in the Premier League to take advantage of dropped points by both Leicester and Chelsea and salvage their campaign after being as low as eighth in the table in March.

Crystal Palace will be out to spoil their plans, however, in what is Roy Hodgson’s final match in charge. The Eagles were thrashed 7-0 in the reverse fixture at Selhurst Park earlier this season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match this afternoon.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 4:00pm BST on Sunday 23 May.

How can I watch?

It will air live on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting on Sky Sports Premier League from 3:00pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Diogo Jota has missed Liverpool’s last two games with a foot injury but Klopp has said there is a small chance the forward could return to play a part in the final match of the season. Naby Keita remains an injury doubt, while long-term absentees Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are out.

Palace were dealt a serious blow this week with Eberechi Eze expected to be out for several months due to a “freak” injury suffered in training. Patrick van Aanholt retuned to the substitutes bench for Wednesday’s defeat to Arsenal following a spell on the side-lines.

Possible line-up

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, R Williams, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Wijnaldum; Mane, Firmino, Salah

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Ward, Tomkins, Cahill, Mitchell; Kouyate, McCarthy, Schlupp; Townsend, Benteke, Zaha

Odds

Liverpool: 1/7

Draw: 15/2

Crystal Palace: 14/1

Prediction

With the return of 10,000 fans at Anfield, Liverpool are set to put a difficult season behind them with a comfortable win to secure their top-four place. Liverpool 3-0 Crystal Palace