Crystal Palace v Liverpool stopped after medical emergency
The Premier League match was delayed for seven minutes after the incident in the stands at Selhurst Park
A fan was suspected to have been taken ill at Selhurst Park during this afternoon’s Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Liverpool, causing a lengthy stoppage.
In the 13th minute, with Liverpool preparing to take a free-kick on the edge of the Palace box, fans at the bottom of the Main Stand desperately signalled to the referee to halt the game due to an apparent medical emergency.
The referee and players ran over the inspect the situation as medics and other emergency personnel gathered around the area.
As the fan in question received the medical attention required, referee Chris Kavanagh was seen informing Palace captain Marc Guehi of the ongoing incident.
Club medics from both the Palace and Liverpool dugouts also rushed to the scene and after a period of time returned to their stations on the other side of the pitch, with applause ringing around Selhurst Park as they jogged across the turf.
Crystal Palace posted on social media: “There has been a break in play due to an incident in the crowd. Our thoughts are with all those involved.”
The game was halted for around seven minutes before Liverpool were allowed to take their free-kick, one that was hit into the wall by Mohamed Salah before Ryan Gravenberch forced a fine save out of Dean Henderson on the rebound, tipping onto the post.
That denied the league leaders an equaliser, with Ismaila Sarr putting the Eagles in front inside nine minutes on his return from injury.
Ten minutes were added on in first-half stoppage time to account for the delay.
