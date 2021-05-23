Liverpool will book their place in next season’s Champions League with a final-day win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League today.

The Reds must better Leicester’s result at Tottenham to be sure of their place, but a win is likely to be sufficient given Jurgen Klopp’s hold a four-goal advantage of the Foxes.

Liverpool, who were as low as eighth in the table in March, climbed into the top four at the expense of Leicester thanks to their 3-0 win at Burnley on Wednesday. The Reds have won their last four matches in the Premier League, including the 2-1 win at West Brom secured by goalkeeper Alisson’s 95th-minute header.

Roy Hodgson will be taking charge of Crystal Palace for the final time at Anfield after announcing that he will be stepping down as manager at the end of the season.

Here’s all the information you need to know ahead of this afternoon’s match.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 4:00pm BST on Sunday 23 May.

How can I watch?

It will air live on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting on Sky Sports Premier League from 3:00pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Diogo Jota has missed Liverpool’s last two games with a foot injury but Klopp has said there is a small chance the forward could return to play a part in the final match of the season. Naby Keita remains an injury doubt, while long-term absentees Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are out.

Palace were dealt a serious blow this week with Eberechi Eze expected to be out for several months due to a “freak” injury suffered in training. Patrick van Aanholt retuned to the substitutes bench for Wednesday’s defeat to Arsenal following a spell on the side-lines.

Possible line-up

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, R Williams, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Wijnaldum; Mane, Firmino, Salah

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Ward, Tomkins, Cahill, Mitchell; Kouyate, McCarthy, Schlupp; Townsend, Benteke, Zaha

Odds

Liverpool: 1/7

Draw: 15/2

Crystal Palace: 14/1

Prediction

With the return of 10,000 fans at Anfield, Liverpool are set to put a difficult season behind them with a comfortable win to secure their top-four place. Liverpool 3-0 Crystal Palace