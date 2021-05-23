Liverpool’s top-four hopes are in their hands as they welcome Crystal Palace to Anfield this afternoon on the final day of the Premier League season.

The Reds will qualify for the Champions League if they better Leicester’s result against Tottenham, but a win is likely to be enough for Jurgen Klopp’s side given they hold a four-goal advantage over the FA Cup winners.

Liverpool climbed into the top four for the first time since February after beating Burnley 3-0 on Wednesday, a position Klopp called “insane” due to the dismal run of form that saw their Premier League title defence fall away at the turn of the year.

The team’s poor form followed their 7-0 win at Crystal Palace in the reverse fixture in December, and the Eagles will be out for revenge in what is manager Roy Hodgson’s final match in charge of the club.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the final match of the season.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 4:00pm BST on Sunday 23 May.

How can I watch?

It will air live on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting on Sky Sports Premier League from 3:00pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Diogo Jota has missed Liverpool’s last two games with a foot injury but Klopp has said there is a small chance the forward could return to play a part in the final match of the season. Naby Keita remains an injury doubt, while long-term absentees Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are out.

Palace were dealt a serious blow this week with Eberechi Eze expected to be out for several months due to a “freak” injury suffered in training. Patrick van Aanholt retuned to the substitutes bench for Wednesday’s defeat to Arsenal following a spell on the side-lines.

Possible line-up

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, R Williams, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Wijnaldum; Mane, Firmino, Salah

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Ward, Tomkins, Cahill, Mitchell; Kouyate, McCarthy, Schlupp; Townsend, Benteke, Zaha

Odds

Liverpool: 1/7

Draw: 15/2

Crystal Palace: 14/1

Prediction

With the return of 10,000 fans at Anfield, Liverpool are set to put a difficult season behind them with a comfortable win to secure their top-four place. Liverpool 3-0 Crystal Palace