Liverpool will secure a top four spot in the Premier League and qualify for the Champions League against Crystal Palace this afternoon if they better Leicester’s result on the final day of the season.

The Reds climbed into the top four for the first time since March when they beat Burnley 3-0 on Wednesday, and the margin of the victory could prove vital as they aim to clinch their spot.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are level on points with Leicester, who host Tottenham, but hold a four-goal advantage over the Foxes. It means three points at Anfield would likely secure Champions League football for next season, provided Brendan Rodgers side do not thrash Spurs at the King Power.

Roy Hodgson will take charge of Crystal Palace for the final time after announcing that he will be stepping down at the end of the season earlier this week. Hodgson, who managed Liverpool in an ill-fated spell in 2010, and his team were beaten 7-0 in the reverse fixture at Selhurst Park in December.

Here’s all the information you need to know ahead of the game today.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 4:00pm BST on Sunday 23 May.

How can I watch?

It will air live on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting on Sky Sports Premier League from 3:00pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Diogo Jota has missed Liverpool’s last two games with a foot injury but Klopp has said there is a small chance the forward could return to play a part in the final match of the season. Naby Keita remains an injury doubt, while long-term absentees Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are out.

Palace were dealt a serious blow this week with Eberechi Eze expected to be out for several months due to a “freak” injury suffered in training. Patrick van Aanholt retuned to the substitutes bench for Wednesday’s defeat to Arsenal following a spell on the side-lines.

Possible line-up

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, R Williams, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Wijnaldum; Mane, Firmino, Salah

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Ward, Tomkins, Cahill, Mitchell; Kouyate, McCarthy, Schlupp; Townsend, Benteke, Zaha

Odds

Liverpool: 1/7

Draw: 15/2

Crystal Palace: 14/1

Prediction

With the return of 10,000 fans at Anfield, Liverpool are set to put a difficult season behind them with a comfortable win to secure their top-four place. Liverpool 3-0 Crystal Palace