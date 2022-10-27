Jump to content

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez reveals warning from Luis Suarez: ‘Don’t screw up again’

Nunez’s form has improved since receiving a phone call from his Uruguay team-mate and Liverpool legend

Sports Staff
Thursday 27 October 2022 11:49
Comments
Klopp hails "important win" in Amsterdam

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has revealed he received support from Luis Suarez following his red card against Crystal Palace earlier this season, as well as a warning not to repeat his “screw up” if he is to succeed in the Premier League.

Nunez was signed for £64m this summer but the Uruguay international was dismissed for headbutting Palace’s Joachim Andersen on his home debut at Anfield, leading compatriot and former Liverpool icon Suarez to offer advice on how to avoid such incidents.

The 23-year-old’s form has improved in recent matches following a mixed start, with four goals in his last five appearances including in Liverpool’s 3-0 win in Ajax on Wednesday night, and Nunez told ESPN that Suarez’s guidance had helped him settle after being hit with a three-match ban.

“It was a good thing because not many would bother themselves to pick up the phone and send you a message. I think his gesture was really important for me," Nunez said.

“Luis is a reference point, an idol everywhere in the world. I’m getting started, I’m young, and he knows about all those things because he already played in the Premier League with Liverpool.

“Luis told me that these things will happen in every game in the Premier League, that they’ll come and find me, that they’re going to bump into me, and that I need to make myself strong and not repeat my screw-up.

“He said: ‘Listen to an idiot like me’. I really appreciate that message and the fondness he has for me."

