Liverpool agree deal to sell Fabio Carvalho to Brentford

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Liverpool have agreed to sell Fabio Carvalho to Brentford for a fee rising to £27.5m.

Southampton had a £15m offer rejected for the 21-year-old and the Reds have secured a higher fee from Brentford, with the add-ons that could take the eventual price to £27.5m deemed easily achievable.

Liverpool will also have a 17.5 percent sell-on clause for the winger, who cost them just £5m when he joined from Fulham in 2022.

Fulham had a 20 percent sell-on clause from the profits of Carvalho’s transfer so they could make more than £4m.

Carvalho scored three goals in 21 games for Liverpool and spent last season on loan at first RB Leipzig and then Hull City.

Carvalho has featued for Liverpool in pre-season ( AFP )

He will become Brentford’s second summer purchase after the £30m striker Igor Thiago, who has since been ruled out for several months with a knee injury.

Carvalho conceded last month that he disagreed with Arne Slot about his position.

“We spoke about it and the manager told me to try and settle on the wing but obviously I know where I play best and I feel that is as a No. 10,” Carvalho told the Liverpool Echo.

“We’ve had a few conversations which I’m not going to go into detail about, but he wants me to get my head down and work hard and see where that goes. I’m just going to do what he wants me to do and just work as hard as I can for him.

Arne Slot begins his first season with Liverpool next week ( Getty Images )

“He’s giving me good instructions and motivating me a lot in training and giving me that confidence. I want to make an impact, that’s what it is all about. Not just for me but for everyone involved.

“There’s good chances for the young players as well, for myself as well. It’s a good chance for everyone to put their foot down and stamp their mark.”

“He wants me to obviously do the defensive stuff first. He knows what qualities I have. It’s good to have someone that’s always onto me, making sure I’m on it, and that’s what I’ve got from the gaffer."