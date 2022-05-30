French minister blames Liverpool fans with fake tickets for causing Champions League final chaos

Amelie Oudea-Castera has insists a ‘mass gathering’ of supporters with ‘fake tickets’ at the Stade de France sparked crowd problems

Sudip Kar-Gupta
Monday 30 May 2022 09:07
Comments
<p>France Soccer Champions League Final</p>

France Soccer Champions League Final

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

France’s Sports Minister said on Monday that large numbers of Liverpool fans who turned up without valid tickets were responsible for the initial crowd control problems at the Champions League final.

Amelie Oudea-Castera pinned the blame on a “mass gathering” of supporters with “fake tickets” at the Stade de France.

She also acknowledged local youths attempting to force their way into the stadium made matters worse.

"What happened, first of all, was this mass gathering of the British supporters of the Liverpool club, without tickets, or with fake tickets," she told French radio RTL on Monday.

Saturday's Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid kicked off with a 35-minute delay after police tried to hold back people attempting to force their way into the French national stadium without tickets, while some ticket holders complained they were not let in.

Recommended

Oudea-Castera added: “A certain number of youths from the nearby area who were present tried to get in by mixing in with the crowd.”

Reuters

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in