Liverpool will play national anthem to mark coronation despite booing fears

Liverpool will play the national anthem ahead of their Premier League fixture against Brentford on Saturday to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

The Premier League had “strongly suggested” clubs mark the occasion by playing ‘God Save the King’ before kick-off, but did not make it compulsory.

There was particular focus on what Liverpool would decide to do, with the national anthem booed by supporters ahead of last season’s FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley.

But the club have now confirmed that ‘God Save the King’ will be played at Anfield before kick-off, even though a statement announcing the decision accepted that “some supporters have strong views on it”.

It is understood there were figures within the club who had reservations about playing the national anthem amid fears it would be booed, with the Brentford match to be broadcast live on Sky Sports at 5:30pm on Saturday evening. However, Liverpool also wanted to avoid a situation where they were the only Premier League club not to play ‘God Save the King’ on coronation weekend.

Liverpool supporters respected a minute’s silence to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II before a Champions League match against Ajax last September, while Jurgen Klopp said he would like to see the national anthem played this coronation weekend.

‘That would be really great,” Klopp said. “If my opinion would count even, it’s nothing to do with me.”

A statement from the club said: “Before kick-off and in recognition of the Premier League’s request to mark the coronation, players and officials will congregate around the centre circle when the national anthem will be played.

“It is, of course, a personal choice how those at Anfield on Saturday mark this occasion and we know some supporters have strong views on it.”