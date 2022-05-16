Jurgen Klopp defends Liverpool fans who booed national anthem at Wembley

Jurgen Klopp has defended the Liverpool fans who booed the national anthem before his side’s FA Cup final victory on Saturday.

Supporters of the club at Wembley voiced their displeasure on several occasions prior to kick-off, most prominently during the rendition of “God Save the Queen”.

The image of Prince William, president of the Football Association (FA), was also jeered when shown on the big screen.

Describing the “majority” of Liverpool supporters as “wonderful people”, Klopp has expressed his belief that fans are entitled to boo in such a manner, with the German believing that they “wouldn’t do it without reason”.

“Of course I have thoughts but I think in these situations it’s best to ask the question: ‘Why does it happen?’ Klopp said on Monday.

“They wouldn’t do if there was no reason. I’ve not been here long enough to understand the reason for it - it’s for sure something historical - and that’s probably questions you can answer much better than I could ever.

“The majority of our supporters are wonderful people. Really smart, go through lows and highs. They wouldn’t do it without reason.”

Liverpool fans have booed the national anthem for several decades, but their behaviour on Saturday has been met with criticism.

Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the House of Commons, said: “I utterly condemn any fans who booed Prince William at Wembley today.

“The FA Cup final should be an occasion when we come together as a country. It should not be ruined by a minority of fans’ totally shameful behaviour. In this year of all years – the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee – this is dreadful.”